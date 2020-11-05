Currently, the PhD Career Stories team consists of ten members: Tina Persson, Marie Cleo Mahouva Massela, Rui Cruz, Santoshi Devadas, Lisa Bierbaumer, Nitesh Raj Jaladurgam, Elisabeth Reithuber, and Marta Martinez Barata
Location: Copenhagen Metropolitan
When I was a child, I wanted to become a running woman.
But then I pursued a PhD in Organic Chemistry.
Currently, I am running my own company Passage2Pro and love to host my 2 Podcasts The PhD career Coaching Podcast and PhD Career Stories.
Fun fact about me: I am a Classic Pilates Trainer and I have a home gym.
In PhD Career Stories, I am the Happy Founder surrounded by a great team.
Location: Aveiro, Portugal
When I was a child, I wanted to become a racing car driver.
But then I pursued a PhD in host/pathogen interactions.
Currently, I am running my own company.
Fun fact about me: I guess I’m a SpaceX nerd.
In PhD Career Stories I am a project manager.
Location: Vienna, Austria
When I was a child, I wanted to become a primatologist, who observes monkeys in the jungle all day long.
But then I pursued a PhD in Molecular Biology, focusing on pediatric cancer.
Currently, I am looking for new challenges in the pharmaceutical industry.
Fun fact about me: wherever I go, there’s my hairbrush with me.
In PhD Career Stories, I am involved in quality control and community outreach.
Location: Leipzig, Germany
When I was a child, I wanted to become one day a surgeon, someday a movie actress, and then another day a high-profile taekwondo master.
But then I pursued a PhD in African Studies, studying social economy and politics.
Currently, I am working as a digital Consultant and concentrating on building a professional career or setting up my own enterprise.
Fun fact about me: I love watching movies and can spend days trying to find out how a movie was put together, where it was filmed, watch the behind-the-scenes and dream about how good of a movie director I could be.
In PhD Career Stories, I am the project driver for the marketing and analytics team.
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
When I was a child, I wanted to become a Doctor.
But then I pursued a PhD in Materials Science.
Currently, I am Researcher at Uppsala Synchrotonix AB.
Fun fact about me: I am a movie buff and can’t skip a week without watching one, foodie, love travelling, photography, and fascinated by space and rockets.
In PhD Career Stories, I am involved with the newsletter publication in the Communications team.
Location: Nienburg, Germany
When I was a child, I wanted to become an astronaut, and then a physician.
But then I pursued a PhD in Regenerative Science.
Currently, I’m wrapping up my PhD and trying to figure out my career options after the PhD.
Fun fact about me: I am a big-time Foodie, and I crack cringe-worthy jokes.
In PhD Career Stories, I am the project driver for the publication team.
When I was a child, I wanted to become a musician.
But then I pursued a career as a biotechnologist.
Currently, I am working as a product development lead in a biotech startup.
Fun fact about me: I still try to keep music and loads of creativity in my life.
In PhD Career Stories, I am involved in marketing and community outreach.
When I was a child, I wanted to become an archaeologist.
But then I pursued a career as a medical doctor at the National University of Rosario (UNR), Argentine.
Currently, I am working as a PhD candidate in Neurosciences at the University of Amsterdam (UvA), the Netherlands.
Fun fact about me: I love performing and I even took part of a kid’s TV show as a Mad scientist.
In PhD Career Stories, I am involved in copywriting and video editing of episodes.
Past members of PhD Career Stories include Michele Manzo, Maria Sjögren, Paulius Mikulskis, Johanna Havemann, Karin Martinsson, Alice Corani, Anna Westerlund, Natalia Stolyarchuk, Olesia Snezhkova, Tiago Braga, Jananee Muralidharan, Suzan Mansourian, Amal El Nahhas, Aritra Misra, and Mariel A. Müller.