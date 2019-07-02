80 We celebrate the three years anniversary and talk about resilience

PhD Career Stories podcast marks its third anniversary!



We can hardly believe it ourselves, but we are extremely proud that for three years we managed to bring you every two weeks a new inspiring story from our speakers and share with you our thoughts about PhD life and – importantly – the life after it.

We are also happy to say that we are not going to stop – our team is continuously growing and new exciting projects and ideas are waiting to be realized. So stay tuned and keep us in your podcast subscriptions!

To celebrate, one lovely summer evening a part of our team sat at the virtual round table to discuss one of the hardest topics in career development – how to stay resilient during the career transition?

Tina Persson offered for this discussion the questions that helped to unfold the concept of “resilience” and brought interesting notions and personal tips from the team members Michele Manzo, Jo Havemann, Subu Surendran, and Natalia Stolyarchuk:

1. Why do so many PhDs stress out at the end of their PhD?

2. What is an academic “bubble” and how does it prevent PhDs from looking beyond their thesis?

3. What could help PhDs to be more confident and resilient in the process?

4. How – and why – shall we talk about failures?

5. Why digital platforms such as FB and LinkedIn are still so unpopular among PhDs?



6. Why is it so hard for many PhDs to just stay between jobs?

Listen to the episode to know what came out of it!