02 Maria Sjögren on how to boost your online presence: Tips and Tricks

The second episode of our new podcast “PhD Career Stories” features Maria Sjögren, the researcher who left academia to become a change agent and digital evangelist. In this “tips & tricks”-themed episode, we learn more on how we can take control of our online presence and manage our digital reputation.

This is Maria Sjögren, one of the co-founders of the podcast ”PhD Career Stories” that you are listening to right now!

In today’s episode, we will provide you with some tips and tricks on how to boost your online presence.

So are you considering taking the step towards a career outside of academia, but don’t know how to get started? Well, one thing that will definitely help you move towards your desired designation is to review your online presence and make sure that others find information about you that is relevant to the career path you want to follow.

The first step is to perform a “vanity search” of yourself, that is, open a new incognito tab in your browser and google yourself! What do you find? Are there any images of you? What search hits are displayed? Make a note of what information you find today and then start thinking about what you would like to find and how you can achieve that.

The obvious next step is to have a look at your social media presence and update those channels with relevant information. For instance, make sure that you have uploaded a profile image that you feel confident that your future manager will approve of and that your bio says something about who you are and what you do or what you would like to do.

Now, this does not mean that you need to have dull and uninteresting profiles in social media, what is important is that these profiles mirror who you are and what you want to achieve! What you don’t want is your profile to say absolutely nothing about who you are, or for the profiles to be outdated and giving the wrong impression about you.

Most importantly, focus on your LinkedIn profile and make sure that this profile is up-to-date. Make use of all the perks of this brilliant social media channel, such as customizing your public profile URL or having your profile in multiple languages. To have a top-notch LinkedIn profile is not only important to make it possible for other people to learn more about you and your competence, it is as important to you because only then will you make use of the full potential of LinkedIn and start being presented with relevant job ads that match your profile.

When you’ve done the basics, that is made sure that your social media presence is updated and communicating who you are in a correct manner, the next step is to consider if and how you can contribute with your know-how in any other manner. Could you perhaps start a blog, a vlog or a podcast? Think of different ways on how you can make your competence visible and what you need to do to be able to start interacting with the people or companies that you want to work with. However, this is to be discussed further in upcoming episodes of PhD Career Stories. Now, it’s time that you start working on your social media presence!

Of course you can find links on how to get started on our blog, just go to phdcareerstories.com and read all about it.

This has been Maria Sjögren, presenting the very first tips and tricks episode in the new podcast PhD Career Stories. Hope to see you next time!