103 Adam Sierakowiak Interview

In this podcast, Tina Persson interviews Adam Sierakowiak with a focus topic: the career transition into the pharmaceutical industry. Adam is a medical advisor at MSD since 2018. He has a Master's degree in Biomedical sciences from the Karolinska Institute, where he later pursued his PhD in Neuroscience.

Adam discusses the importance of learning the local language, communicating the transferable skills as well as of knowing the industry language. He also talks about the importance and the need of networking. A good example on how to be memorable while approaching someone is also given in this episode. Different roles or job titles are found in the medical sector, but what do they really mean and which one suits us the most? These are the questions addressed in this podcast.

He finally closes the interview sharing three valuable tips for a successful career transition:

1- Network and learn industry language.

2- Highlight your personal skills instead of technical skills

3- Don’t give up

Don’t miss this episode. You will definitely enjoy it!





