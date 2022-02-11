107 Rachel Kindt Interview

In this episode, Tina Persson interviews Rachel Kindt. After a PhD in Biology and a postdoctoral fellowship, Rachel dove headfirst into the biotech world, working her way from the lab bench to the corporate boardroom over her 20+ year career. Leveraging her scientific training and acquired - some might say improvised! - business savvy, she led drug development teams and built high-performing organizations. Rachel is known as a master facilitator, dedicated coach and mentor, and keen thought partner in scientific leadership. She is now coaching, consulting and co-authoring a book of career advice for scientists.

Rachel tells us about her exciting journey and career path that took her from a bench scientist, to leading a research collaboration, to being a leader and project manager in drug development.

Project management is a focus topic in this interview. What is a project manager? What are the skills required for a project manager role? How to grow as a project manager and how long does it take to be good in this role? What managerial titles do we have today? And what is the difference between a project manager, a program manager and a team manager?

All these questions - and much more - are answered by Rachel.



#107: Interview with Rachel Kindt

Finally, Rachel closes the episode sharing three tips for people applying for project manager roles:

Learn the language of project management.

Look at what you have done that is already project management.

Focus on the people’s aspect of the work you have done versus the technical aspect.

Listen to this episode to get inspired by Rachel’s journey and her valuable tips for a successful project management career path.