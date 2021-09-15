102 Ofer Yizhar Barnea and Elena Itskovich Interview

In this episode, Dr. Tina Persson interviews Dr. Elena Itskovich and Dr. Ofer Yizhar Barnea. Elena has a PhD in Stem Cell Biology from the University of Cambridge. She volunteers for ScienceAbroad and hosts the mAcademia podcast.

Ofer has a PhD in Human Molecular Genetics. He has served 6 years as an officer and ran an R&D team of physicists and mathematicians. In parallel he is a co-founder of a company that has been growing and evolving for 3 years now.

The main topics discussed in this podcast are the importance of networking and digital presence. Listen to this episode to learn about how to grow your network both online and offline. Important tips for PhDs are to start the networking process early and to leave the comfort zone to be able to expand their network.

For the first time, we bring you a podcast in video format.

We hope you enjoy this podcast.





