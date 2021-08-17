101 PhD Career Stories returns

Dear listeners, it is with great joy that we welcome you to our new home and to episode 101 of PhD Career Stories.

After an year-long pause, we return to podcast publication with a fresh and functional website, in which you can find our entire podcast catalogue conveniently organized in relevant categories.

We believe that storytelling is a powerful way to connect with others and to find one’s own path in career and life. We believe that our new website helps us fulfill our ambition of becoming a storytelling channel, where everyone can participate and share their journey and experience, so we can learn and grow with each other.

In today's episode, PhD Career Stories co-founder Tina Persson will share with you some insights from our journey that led to this new beginning, and update you on our plans for the future.

Enjoy listening!