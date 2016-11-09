11 Tina Persson & Maria Sjögren: PhD Career Stories – looking back and looking ahead

Login to discuss
In this episode, Tina Persson and Maria Sjögren look back at the first 10 episodes of the show and talk about some of the highlights during 2016 as well as what’s in store for 2017.
We also announce our special guest for the last episode during 2016 to be published on December 23. Our Christmas gift to all of you listeners out there!