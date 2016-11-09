Skip to main content
Published on Dec 09, 2016

#11 Tina Persson & Maria Sjögren: PhD Career Stories – looking back and looking ahead

In this episode, Tina Persson and Maria Sjögren look back at the first 10 episodes of the show and talk about some of the highlights during 2016 as well as what’s in store for 2017.

by amal el nahhas
We also announce our special guest for the last episode during 2016 to be published on December 23. Our Christmas gift to all of you listeners out there!

