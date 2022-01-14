105 Lauran Fuller Interview

In this episode, Tina interviews Lauran Fuller. Lauran is a mother of three, an entrepreneur, and a doctoral student. For the past 7 years, she has owned and operated a dessert bakery in southern Oklahoma. She wants to take the lessons learned along her journey and educate others. She is particularly keen on self-development and work-life balance, as prioritizing her family has posed its own challenges along the way. Focus and determination drives her every step of the way, as her educational pursuit has not slowed her entrepreneurial spirit.

Lauran talks about her experience being an entrepreneur and a mother at the same time. Having her own business has given her the flexibility to successfully manage her family. She closes the interview with valuable tips to women having entrepreneurship and leadership career goals:

Nail down your passion and your desires

Design a life that fits that

Pursue it- Don’t let anything stop you and stand in your way

Make sure you decide what to do and how to do it

Find the community that supports your decisions and directions. #105: Interview with Lauran Fuller

Listen to this episode to hear more about a good example of a woman entrepreneur who successfully maintains her work-life balance, managing doctoral studies, a bakery and 3 kids!






