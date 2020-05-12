Skip to main content
Published on Jun 12, 2020

#100 Round Table Discussion

To celebrate our 100th episode, we have a round table discussion with 9 members of our team. Today we talk about the impact that PhD Career Stories have had on PhDs around the world, and what we have learned from PhD Career Stories and working as a team in the last 3 years.

by Rui Cruz
Welcome to the episode 100 of PhD Career Stories, where we have a round table discussion with 9 members of our team. 

In this episode we talk about the impact that PhD Career Stories have had on PhDs around the world, based on comments and feedbacks that we have received. We also talk about what we have learned from PhD Career Stories and working as a team in the last 3 years. 

This is the last episode for now, but we will be back in 6 to 9 months with the new beginning. Stay Tuned!

Stay healthy! 

